Real Madrid's transfer ban cut on appeal at CAS

By Associated Press
2016/12/20 19:31

Real Madrid players celebrate on the podium after beating Kashima Antlers 4-2 to win the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane is tossed into the air in celebration after his team won the final against Kashima Antlers at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid's transfer ban has been cut, allowing the club to sign new players sooner than expected.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it partially upheld Madrid's appeal against FIFA, keeping the team barred from registering new players only in the January trading period. But Madrid can now sign new players in the offseason transfer period starting in June.

FIFA had imposed a one-year transfer ban in January. Its appeal panel confirmed the sanction to take effect in 2017.

Madrid denied wrongdoing in signing young players from outside Spain who played in games since 2005.

The case involved the sons of current coach Zinedine Zidane.