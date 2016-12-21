Tzu Chi Foundation receives Philippines Presidential Award

Taipei -- The Taiwan-based Buddhist charity Tzu Chi Foundation was presented with the Philippines Presidential Award in Manila on Monday in recognition of its service to Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan.



The biennial Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas are intended for overseas-based individuals and organizations that have work in the service of Filipinos, selflessly supported relief, rehabilitation and development programs in the home country, or who have excelled in their field or profession, according to the Office of the President of the Philippines.



Tzu Chi was among the 23 organizations and individuals that received the awards this year.



According to Mario Molina, director of the Kaohsiung extension office of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan, MECO had applied for the award for Tzu Chi to show the Philippines' gratitude to the group.



Over the years, Tzu Chi has provided humanitarian and spiritual support to numerous Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan, he said.



More than 10 percent of Filipinos are currently working in foreign countries, including Taiwan, according to Molina.