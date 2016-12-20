Taipei cranks up tourism facilities around Longshan Temple

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je inaugurated Taipei Metro’s Longshan Temple Station Visitor Information Center and a cultural and creative district at the station, vowing to grow the number of visitors to the temple and nearby attractions to three million next year.

The new visitor information center, located on the first floor of the basement at Exit 1 of MRT Longshan Temple Station, began operation on Tuesday afternoon.

(Bopiliao Historic Block)

In addition, the cultural and creative district set up by Taipei City Government on the second floor of the basement, also began trial operation on Tuesday.

Twenty-five cultural and creative businesses are stationed in the district, including “Backer Island” hand-made ukuleles.

To promote the newly launched cultural and creative district at the station, free performances by the Taipei Symphony Orchestra and Taipei Chinese Orchestra are scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. every day from Dec 21, 2016 to Jan 2, 2017 at the district.

Ko said Longshan Temple alone has attracted 2.4 million visitors this year as of the end of November.

(Longshan Temple)

He said the area around the temple is also rich in tourism resources, including the nearby refurbished Bopiliao Historic Block and the Herb Alley, adding he hoped the area can attract three million visitors next year and that they can stay longer to visit these places besides making pilgrimages to the famous temple.

