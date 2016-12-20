Kaohsiung mayor tops major cities’ opinion poll, Taipei’s Ko at bottom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu’s approval rating is the highest among six major cities’ leaders in the latest opinion poll conducted by Taiwan Brain Trust, while Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je comes in last.

The latest poll was meant to reflect how the public view their leaders two years after the nine-in-one local election. The results have seen Kaohsiung Mayor top the list as the leader with the highest approval rating of 71.3 percent, followed by Tainan Mayor William Lai, whose approval rating stood at 67.8 percent.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan came in third with an approval rating of 59.9 percent, while Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung and New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu came in fourth and fifth, whose approval ratings stood at 52.5 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je came in last with 39.3 percent, the only leader in the poll that saw the approval rating fell below the 50 percent threshold.

Ko has come in last for the second time in such polls. In September, a survey conducted by CommonWealth Magazine also showed similar results, with Ko being at the bottom of the poll.

The new survey was conducted between Dec 13 and Dec 17, collecting 4,739 valid questionnaires, and has a confidence level of 95 percent.