Only person convicted in Kercher murder seeks acquittal

MILAN (AP) — Nearly two year after Italy's highest court acquitted Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend of murdering a British student, the legal wrangling still isn't over.

Lawyers for the Ivorian man convicted in the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher are petitioning a Florence appeals court Tuesday to overturn the only conviction in the case. They argue that the acquittals of the high-profile defendants are in conflict with the guilty verdict against Rudy Guede.

Guede, 29, is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder. When the high court upheld his sentencing, it ruled he did not act alone, although it did not name any accomplices.

Kercher family lawyer Francesco Maresca will be in court to argue that Guede's guilty verdict must stand.