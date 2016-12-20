England survive first session on final day unscathed

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings safely batted through the opening session on the last day of the fifth and final test with India on Tuesday, raising hopes the tourists could salvage a draw.

The two English openers held firm against India's bowlers as they took their overnight score of 12-0 to 97 without loss at lunch.

Cook was unbeaten on 47 from 121 balls, with Jennings 45 not out from 101 deliveries, after both batsmen were given let offs.

When lunch was taken, England was still 185 runs behind India and needing to bat through two more sessions to avoid defeat.

Leading 3-0, India has already clinched the five match series and put themselves in position to try and make it 4-0 by amassing a huge first innings total of 757-9 declared on the back of Karun Nair's unbeaten triple century.

But India's bowlers failed to take any wickets in Tuesday's morning session despite creating some opportunities on a flat batting surface.

Cook was given a second life on four when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel after Ravichandran Ashwin found the edge. The ball was heading toward first slip but Parthiv instinctively dived across and dropped it.

Jennings also had a reprieve, albeit a much more difficult chance, when Lokesh Rahul put down a sharp catch at short leg.

With no prospect of winning the match, the two Englishman adopted a cautious approach but still added 85 in the session with Jennings hitting six fours and Cook contributing four boundaries.