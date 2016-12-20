BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — For two years, a handful of ships have diligently combed a remote patch of the Indian Ocean west of Australia in a $160 million bid to find Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. On Tuesday, investigators made what was surely a painful admission: They have probably been looking in the wrong place. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,000 words. ALSO - MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-HISTORY

UNITED STATES-CHINA-NAVY DRONE— China has returned to the U.S. an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized unlawfully last week in international waters, the Pentagon said. China's defense ministry said it handed the drone back after "friendly consultations." SENT: 300 words.

CHINA-DRUGS DISPUTE — U.S. assertions that China is the top source of the synthetic opioids that have killed thousands of drug users in the U.S. and Canada are unsubstantiated, Chinese officials told the Associated Press. By Erika Kinetz and Gillian Wong. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

CHINA-POLLUTION — Thick, gray smog fell over Beijing on Tuesday, choking China's capital in a haze that spurred authorities to cancel flights and close some highways in emergency measures to cut down on air pollution. By Nomaan Merchant and Helene Franchineau. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN CAPTIVES — Canada called Monday for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife after a new video appeared to show them begging their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 380 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FRENCH SUBMARINES — Australia and France have signed an agreement to build the world's largest diesel-electric submarines in the Australian industrial town of Adelaide. SENT: 350 words.

AFGHANISTAN-CAPTIVES -- Officials in Canada called Monday for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife after a new video appeared to show them begging their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors. By Robert Gillies. SENT: 370 words.

SOLOMON ISLANDS-QUAKE — A strong earthquake has struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, but did not trigger a tsunami warning. SENT: 130 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

JAPAN-SOFTBANK — Japanese telecoms and energy company SoftBank says it has agreed to invest $1 billion in the U.S. company OneWeb Ltd., which is building a network of satellites to provide global broadband access. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS -- Asian markets were mixed in a tight trading range despite modest overnight gains on Wall Street as attacks in Germany and Turkey kept investors' appetites for risk in check. The Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged as expected. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 400 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's central bank has wrapped up its final meeting of the year on an upbeat note, citing signs of improvement in exports, investment and industrial production. SENT: 150 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.