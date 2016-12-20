  1. Home
  2. World

Man detained in Turkey after firing shots outside US embassy

By Associated Press
2016/12/20 14:12

ADDS THE NAME OF THE GUNMAN - A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Shouting "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!" Altintas fatally shot Karlov in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, pauses during a speech at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, moments before a gunman opened fire on him. Karlov was rushed to a hospital after the attack and later died from his gunshot wounds. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained a man who fired shots in front of the U.S. embassy in Ankara, several hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was killed in an attack.

The state-run Anadolu Agency says the man took out a pump action shotgun he hid in his coat and fired around eight shots in the air early Tuesday. He was overpowered by the embassy's security guards.

No one was hurt in the incident which occurred hours after a Turkish policeman, appearing to condemn Russia's military role in Syria, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in front of a shocked gathering at a photo exhibit in Ankara.

The embassy said its missions in Ankara, Istanbul and the southern city of Adana would be "closed for normal operations on Tuesday."