Petra Kvitova withdraws from Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A foot injury has forced Petra Kvitova to withdraw from the Czech Republic team which will contest next month's Hopman Cup mixed teams tennis tournament.

Kvitova, who is suffering from a stress fracture, is hoping to fit enough to play the Australian Open, starting later in January.

In a statement on Tuesday, the No.11th ranked Kvitova said she is "disappointed I will be unable to play at the Hopman Cup. The results of an MRI have confirmed that my foot is healing but not as quickly as we would have liked."

Kvitova's place in the Czech Republic team will be taken by three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Lucie Hradecka who will partner with Adam Pavlasek. They will play Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe of the United States in their opening match on Jan. 1.