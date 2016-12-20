A-League bosses sign new 6-year TV rights deal

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia's Fox Sports will televise A-League football matches for the next six years under a 346 million Australian dollars ($215 million) rights deal agreed Tuesday with Football Federation Australia.

The deal also covers matches played by the Australian men's and women's national teams. Fox Sports has been the A-League rights holder since the league's inception in 2005.

FFA chairman Steven Lowy said the deal showed football was "now entrenched as a mainstream Australian sport. Our game has never seen a deal of this magnitude before."

But the agreement is dwarfed by the 2.5 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion), six-year rights deal for Australian Rules football and the 1.8 billion Australian dollars ($1.3 billion) six year deal for the National Rugby League. It does however outweigh the 285 million Australian dollars ($207 million), five-year rights deal held by the Australian Rugby Union.