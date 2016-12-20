10 mind-blowing landscape photos of Taiwan

Taipei -- A Hong Kong photographer has gained nearly 40,000 followers on Facebook in large part due to his breathtaking photos of landscapes of Taiwan and other countries posted on his Facebook page.

Originally a designer by trade, Sunny Pang (彭曉東), started to dabble in photography and eventually decided to quit his design job and grab a backpack to start a new life in the UK. He is now a freelance photographer, and after traveling to nearly 20 countries over the past three years, he has found a special affinity for Taiwan.

He recently posted a series of 100 photos from an extensive tour of Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Penghu to capture the beauty of Taiwan. In an interview with Apple Daily, he recalls that he actually ran into a lot of wet weather during his trip, "but actually I suddenly found the rainy weather was perhaps the most beautiful time, the reflection of the light on the water gave the mountain city a full sense of drama. When using a wide aperture, it gave the effect of light bulbs stained with water. That day taught me to accept the rain of of Taiwan and learn to appreciate the aesthetics of its hazy atmosphere. "



Because of his fascination with clouds, the sea, and stars, Pang especially enjoys visiting Qingjing, Hehuanshan (Joy Mountain), and Alishan, where he can enjoy stargazing. But of all the places in Taiwan, Pang said he loves Jiufen most, and he plans to return to "the beautiful island" (Formosa) next year and take a stab at capturing the beauty of eastern Taiwan. He also plans to experiment with aerial photography for the first time to view the island's landscape from a different angle.



Jiufen in the rain at night



Thousand Island Lake, in eastern New Taipei City



Wind turbines at Gaomei Wetlands



Taipei 101 in the mist



Taipei skyline



The Stone Trench of Laomei Coast in Shimen District, New Taipei City.

Here's a bonus photo of cute dogs dressed up for the "cold" Taiwanese winter: