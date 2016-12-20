Canada calls for release for kidnapped couple in Afghanistan

TORONTO (AP) — Officials in Canada are calling for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife following the release of a video that appears to show them begging for their governments to intervene with their Afghan captors on their behalf.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday and has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.

In the video, Coleman urges "governments on both sides" to reach a deal for their freedom.

The couple appeared in the video with two children. Coleman has told her family that she gave birth to two children in captivity.

The video came to public attention through the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity online.