WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

SOC--EVERTON-LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, England — Sadio Mane grabbed the winner in the fourth minute of injury time as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 on Monday to head into Christmas in second place in the Premier League and extend its recent dominance of Merseyside derbies. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-ENGLAND

CHENNAI, India — England has one day left to survive against India in the fifth test at the end of a humiliating series for the tourists. England resumes Tuesday on 12-0. By Chetan Narula. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

CYC--BRITAIN-INVESTIGATION

LONDON — British cycling is shrouded in a cloud that "relates to doping," a legislator said Monday, prompting a defiant defense of its integrity by the architects of the country's successful Olympic and Tour de France programs. By Rob Harris. SENT: 610 words.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S PARALLEL GS

LA VILLA, Italy — As far as unheralded French skier Cyprien Sarrazin was concerned, the unusual parallel giant slalom was just like any other race. Displaying tunnel-like focus, Sarrazin claimed the first victory of his career in the rapid-fire night race on Monday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA-BRITISH SANCTIONS

GENEVA — The four British soccer federations were fined Monday by FIFA for displaying poppies at World Cup qualifying matches in November to honor their war dead. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-DISGRUNTLED RODRIGUEZ

MADRID — Unhappy with his lack of playing time, James Rodriguez has become a nuisance for Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BOB--2017 WORLDS-KOENIGSSEE

UNDATED — Germany will host this season's bobsled and skeleton world championships, which were pulled out of Russia after numerous competitors considered a boycott in response to that nation's widespread doping program. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-POLITICAL PROTESTS

GENEVA — Fans could win more freedom to make political protests at soccer stadiums in a UEFA review of its disciplinary rules. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 390 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Athletic Bilbao scored two late goals in the last Spanish league game before the winter break, coming from behind to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 Monday. SENT: 120 words.

SOC--JUVENTUS-BONUCCI

TURIN, Italy — Looking to become "even more of a legend" at Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci extended his contract with the Italian club on Monday until 2021. SENT: 230 words.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION

ZURICH — The FIFA ethics committee has banned two Honduras officials for life for taking bribes, as they await sentencing in the United States on soccer corruption charges. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--NAPOLI-MERTENS

MILAN — A mix between Diego Maradona and Gonzalo Higuain? Plaudits don't get much better for a Napoli player, but that is just some of the praise that is being heaped on Dries Mertens after another fantastic display on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-BALOTELLI

FLORENCE, Italy — Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura will talk to forward Mario Balotelli about the possibility of joining the team before the Azzurri's next set of matches in March. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SOC--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Players from Russia's under-21 national soccer team had suspicious drug-test samples covered up, emails released by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation show. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--LEAGUE OVERVIEW-NETHERLANDS

AMSTERDAM — In a year when the Netherlands missed the European Championship, it is not much of a surprise that few of the top players in the league play for the Dutch national team. By Mike Corder. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— SOC--CONCACAF GOLD CUP — US to play at Nashville, Tampa, Cleveland in Gold Cup. SENT: 140 words.

— SOC--SYDNEY FC-ARNOLD — Graham Arnold extends contract as Sydney FC coach. SENT: 120 words.

— ML--PALESTINIANS-PALESTINO — Legendary Chilean soccer club enjoys West Bank homecoming. By Isma'il Kushkush. SENT: 800 words, photo.

— CYC--NEW ZEALAND-ARMSTRONG — New Zealanders join Lance Armstrong in early morning ride. SENT: 220 words.

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-READ'S RECOVERY — Kieran Read due to return in April after wrist surgery. SENT: 100 words.

— ATH--MEXICO-CORRUPTION — Mexico arrests sports official for alleged corruption. By Mark Stevenson. SENT: 130 words.

