Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Twitter users have admitted they started a false rumor that the Minnesota Vikings were opening their new stadium to the homeless during this weekend's extreme cold.

Marketer Jake Nyberg and fitness coach David Dellanave (del'-lah-NAH'-vay) say their tweets were a hoax meant to push the idea that taxpayer-funded U.S. Bank Stadium could be used to keep the homeless warm. Dellanave told The Associated Press it was a stupid way to do it and he's sorry. Nyberg has since deactivated his account and didn't immediately return messages from the AP.

Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports posted stories that assumed the tweets were true.

But it appears no homeless people fell for the hoax. The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says nobody sought shelter at the stadium.