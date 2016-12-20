Disney and HCP climb; Mosaic and Marathon Petroleum dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Walt Disney Co., up $1.39 to $105.30

The company's latest "Star Wars" film made a stronger-than-expected debut, grossing $155 million worldwide.

Allied World Assurance Co., up $5.99 to $51.76

The insurance company agreed to be bought by Fairfax Financial for $4.7 billion.

Virtu Financial Inc., down 65 cents to $15.55

President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to nominate the company's founder and chairman, Vincent Viola, for the position of secretary of the Army.

Mosaic Co., down $1.79 to $27.77

The fertilizer company agreed to buy the fertilizer business of Brazilian company Vale SA for $2.5 billion.

HCP Inc., up $1.16 to $30.30

Bond prices fell and stocks that pay large dividends, including real estate investment trusts, traded higher.

American Express Co., down 45 cents to $74.55

Financial firms gave up some of their recent gains as interest rates fell.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. down 67 cents to $49.44

After a large rally, energy companies traded lower as the price of oil slipped.

United Technologies Corp., up $2.30 to $110.82

Industrial companies continued to do better than the rest of the market on Monday.