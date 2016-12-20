Kenya stops US election education program ahead of polls

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan agency that regulates non-governmental groups says it has terminated the operations of the U.S.-funded International Foundation for Electoral Systems in the East Africa country.

Agency executive director Fazul Mohamed said in a letter Monday to the U.S. government that it has ended the $20 million IFES program for electoral education for Kenya's general election next year.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in his independence day speech last week claimed that money is coming into Kenya in the guise of supporting good governance or civic education but is being used to influence Kenyans' electoral choices.

Kenyatta has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of conspiring with foreign countries to remove his administration. Kenyatta came to power in 2013 amid a wave of resentment at the West's perceived attempts to influence elections.