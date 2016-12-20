McCain blasts Navy warships in report on Pentagon waste

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain is blasting the Navy's expensive new warships that have been plagued by engine problems and have yet to demonstrate key warfighting functions.

McCain says the $12.4 billion spent for 26 littoral combat ships is the most egregious example of what he calls "America's Most Wasted: Indefensible," the latest in a series of reports on wasteful spending by the Pentagon.

McCain says in a report Monday that the littoral ship program is "an unfortunate and classic example" of defense acquisition gone awry. Initially expected to cost $220 million per ship and to counteract mines by 2008, the program's cost has more than doubled to $478 million per ship, and mine countermeasures are not expected to be operational until 2020.