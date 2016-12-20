  1. Home
By Associated Press
2016/12/20 05:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 70.83 71.00 69.53 69.57 Down 1.47
May 71.10 71.25 70.00 70.03 Down 1.29
Jul 71.22 71.37 70.34 70.41 Down 1.01
Oct 70.04 70.04 70.03 70.03 Down .34
Dec 69.45 69.60 68.63 68.85 Down .65
Mar 68.70 68.86 68.70 68.86 Down .66
May 68.71 Down .66
Jul 68.59 Down .66
Oct 68.34 Down .66
Dec 68.19 Down .66
Mar 68.23 Down .66
May 68.27 Down .66
Jul 68.31 Down .66
Oct 68.35 Down .66