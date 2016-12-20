New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|70.83
|71.00
|69.53
|69.57
|Down 1.47
|May
|71.10
|71.25
|70.00
|70.03
|Down 1.29
|Jul
|71.22
|71.37
|70.34
|70.41
|Down 1.01
|Oct
|70.04
|70.04
|70.03
|70.03
|Down
|.34
|Dec
|69.45
|69.60
|68.63
|68.85
|Down
|.65
|Mar
|68.70
|68.86
|68.70
|68.86
|Down
|.66
|May
|68.71
|Down
|.66
|Jul
|68.59
|Down
|.66
|Oct
|68.34
|Down
|.66
|Dec
|68.19
|Down
|.66
|Mar
|68.23
|Down
|.66
|May
|68.27
|Down
|.66
|Jul
|68.31
|Down
|.66
|Oct
|68.35
|Down
|.66