New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|254.60
|255.25
|247.75
|249.65 Down 6.45
|Jan
|252.55
|255.25
|247.50
|249.35 Down 6.55
|Feb
|254.55
|254.60
|248.00
|249.65 Down 6.45
|Mar
|254.50
|256.00
|247.90
|249.95 Down 6.50
|Apr
|255.00
|255.55
|249.90
|250.30 Down 6.50
|May
|255.30
|256.10
|248.55
|250.65 Down 6.45
|Jun
|251.35
|251.35
|249.90
|251.05 Down 6.45
|Jul
|255.65
|256.75
|250.60
|251.15 Down 6.45
|Aug
|251.50
|251.50
|251.30
|251.40 Down 6.40
|Sep
|256.90
|256.90
|250.65
|251.55 Down 6.35
|Oct
|251.60 Down 6.35
|Nov
|251.65 Down 6.30
|Dec
|255.50
|255.50
|251.25
|251.75 Down 6.30
|Jan
|251.75 Down 6.20
|Feb
|251.75 Down 6.15
|Mar
|251.70 Down 6.15
|Apr
|251.60 Down 6.15
|May
|251.50 Down 6.15
|Jun
|251.50 Down 6.15
|Jul
|253.60
|253.60
|251.20
|251.20 Down 6.15
|Aug
|251.05 Down 6.15
|Sep
|250.95 Down 6.15
|Oct
|250.95 Down 6.15
|Nov
|250.95 Down 6.15
|Dec
|250.95 Down 6.10
|Mar
|251.05 Down 6.10
|May
|251.10 Down 6.10
|Jul
|251.15 Down 6.10
|Sep
|251.20 Down 6.10
|Dec
|251.30 Down 6.10
|Mar
|251.40 Down 6.10
|May
|251.45 Down 6.10
|Jul
|251.50 Down 6.10
|Sep
|251.55 Down 6.10
|Dec
|251.60 Down 6.10
|Mar
|251.65 Down 6.10
|May
|251.70 Down 6.10
|Jul
|251.75 Down 6.10
|Sep
|251.80 Down 6.10