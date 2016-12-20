  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2016/12/20 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 254.60 255.25 247.75 249.65 Down 6.45
Jan 252.55 255.25 247.50 249.35 Down 6.55
Feb 254.55 254.60 248.00 249.65 Down 6.45
Mar 254.50 256.00 247.90 249.95 Down 6.50
Apr 255.00 255.55 249.90 250.30 Down 6.50
May 255.30 256.10 248.55 250.65 Down 6.45
Jun 251.35 251.35 249.90 251.05 Down 6.45
Jul 255.65 256.75 250.60 251.15 Down 6.45
Aug 251.50 251.50 251.30 251.40 Down 6.40
Sep 256.90 256.90 250.65 251.55 Down 6.35
Oct 251.60 Down 6.35
Nov 251.65 Down 6.30
Dec 255.50 255.50 251.25 251.75 Down 6.30
Jan 251.75 Down 6.20
Feb 251.75 Down 6.15
Mar 251.70 Down 6.15
Apr 251.60 Down 6.15
May 251.50 Down 6.15
Jun 251.50 Down 6.15
Jul 253.60 253.60 251.20 251.20 Down 6.15
Aug 251.05 Down 6.15
Sep 250.95 Down 6.15
Oct 250.95 Down 6.15
Nov 250.95 Down 6.15
Dec 250.95 Down 6.10
Mar 251.05 Down 6.10
May 251.10 Down 6.10
Jul 251.15 Down 6.10
Sep 251.20 Down 6.10
Dec 251.30 Down 6.10
Mar 251.40 Down 6.10
May 251.45 Down 6.10
Jul 251.50 Down 6.10
Sep 251.55 Down 6.10
Dec 251.60 Down 6.10
Mar 251.65 Down 6.10
May 251.70 Down 6.10
Jul 251.75 Down 6.10
Sep 251.80 Down 6.10