Graham Arnold extends contract as Sydney FC coach

SYDNEY (AP) — Coach Graham Arnold has signed a two-year contract extension with Sydney FC in Australian football's A-League.

The extension takes Arnold to the end of the 2018-19 season, which would make him the club's longest-serving head coach.

The 53-year-old Arnold had been linked to moves to Melbourne City, Roda JC in the Netherlands and to a Tasmanian-based expansion team in the A-League.

But Arnold says "Sydney is my home and Sydney FC is my club," adding that he "couldn't imagine coaching anywhere else right now."

Arnold joined Sydney FC in 2014 after coaching Central Coast to the A-League title and led it to the grand final in his first season.

Sydney FC is unbeaten after 11 rounds of the current season.