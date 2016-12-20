US, China talks continue on return of seized Navy drone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says conversations continue with China to gain the return of an unmanned underwater drone that was seized by the Chinese Navy last week.

Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook says U.S. and Chinese officials, including military leaders, are working out the logistical details of the exchange. He provided no other specifics.

He says the drone was seized illegally and the U.S. is working to get it returned as quickly as possible.

The drone was being operated by civilian contractors collecting unclassified scientific data in international waters in the South China Sea near the Philippines. The USNS Bowditch, which is not a combat ship, was recovering two of the gliders when a Chinese ship approached, launched a small boat and picked up one of the drones, the Pentagon said.