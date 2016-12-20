Mexico arrests sports official for alleged corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have arrested a top official of the nation's athletics federation for allegedly embezzling about 4.8 million pesos (almost $250,000).

Suspects in Mexico now are often not identified by name upon their arrest. But a federal official who is not authorized to be identified said the man was Antonio Lozano.

Lozano is listed at the president of the Mexican Federation of Athletics Sports Associations.

The Attorney General's Office said Monday it arrested him based on a complaint filed by the National Sports Commission.

Lozano was arrested at the Mexico City airport after he arrived on a flight from the northern border city of Mexicali.

The sports commission has been dogged by accusations of malfeasance, but it has in turned blamed individual sports federations.