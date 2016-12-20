Yellen to college grads: Job market

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says college graduates are entering the strongest job market the country has seen in nearly a decade.

Yellen says that changes in the job market such as technology and globalization make it more important than ever to pursue advanced degrees.

In remarks prepared for commencement ceremonies at the University of Baltimore, Yellen says that those with a college degree are more likely to find a job, keep a job and have higher job satisfaction and higher salaries.

She says that the increasing demand for people with college and graduate degrees reflects the need for higher technological skills and the impact of globalization, which allows goods and services to be produced anywhere.