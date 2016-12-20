Mayor: Settlements in cases over Katrina police shootings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' mayor says he will announce the settlement of civil rights lawsuits over deadly police shootings after Hurricane Katrina.

A news release Monday says Mayor Mitch Landrieu would make the announcement later in the day. A spokeswoman for the mayor's office says the settlements resolve lawsuits over the deaths of three people who were killed in two separate police shootings after the 2005 hurricane and a fourth person who was fatally beaten by an officer shortly before the storm struck.

A total of 20 New Orleans police officers were charged in a series of Justice Department civil rights investigations following Katrina.

Eleven officers pleaded guilty to charges related to deadly shootings on a bridge less than a week after Katrina struck.