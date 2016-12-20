Moderate earthquakes cause damage, injuries in Ecuador

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A series of moderate-sized earthquakes have caused some damage and at least 10 injuries in northwestern Ecuador.

President Rafael Correa says on his Twitter account that the quakes have left some areas without electricity and forced local schools to close.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the strongest of the quakes was a magnitude 5.4 shake at 2:11 a.m. (0711 GMT) Monday. It was relatively close to the surface, just 6 miles (10 kilometers) deep.

Government emergency services report 10 injured and five collapsed structures. It says a 75-year-old woman died of a heart attack.

The state oil company says it suspended operations at the important Esmeraldas refinery for safety.