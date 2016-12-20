1 Dakota Access pipeline suit on hold during related dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A lawsuit from two Sioux tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access oil pipeline is on hold while a separate but related court battle over the project plays out.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners is asking Judge James Boasberg to rule that it has federal permission to lay pipe under the Missouri River in North Dakota — the last remaining big chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion project.

The Army says more study is needed in light of concerns of the Standing Rock Sioux. The tribe says the pipeline imperils drinking water.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes are challenging pipeline permits at numerous water crossings. Boasberg on Friday agreed to set aside that dispute while the fight between Energy Transfer Partners and the Army is resolved.