BC-EU--Turkey-Russian Ambassador,ADVISORY, EU

Editors:

Turkish authorities have imposed a temporary blackout on coverage of the shooting of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, in Ankara Monday. The order temporarily bans news reports, images and commentary other than those made by the official authorities.

This affects ALL coverage distributed inside Turkey.

Clients are advised to seek their own legal advice if they intend to transmit material already supplied by The Associated Press and ongoing news coverage of this specific incident and its aftermath back into Turkey.