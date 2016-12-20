BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Dec. 20

TODAY

FedEx and Nike report their second-quarter earnings. Cruise ship operator Carnival reports its fourth-quarter results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Lands' End appoints former head of high-end luggage maker Tumi to lead turnaround at Dodgeville, Wisconsin's loss-making clothing seller.

CENTERPIECE

SeaWorld sees turnaround overseas

SeaWorld Entertainment shares look like they've been slowly drowning over recent years, but the amusement park is trying to cast a lifeline overseas, with its first orca-free park in Abu Dhabi.

STORY STOCKS

Walt Disney (DIS)

Allied World Assurance (AWH)

Lennar (LEN)

Mosaic (MOS)

HCP (HCP)

American Express (AXP)

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

United Technologies (UTX)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity GNMA (FGMNX)

The fund invests more than 90 percent of its assets in Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities, and managers aim to identify mispriced corners of this market.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.