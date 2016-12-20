Cops: Teens attack man who didn't need help shoveling snow

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a group of teens attacked a Massachusetts man who declined their offer to help him shovel his driveway.

The Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2h3PoSd ) reports that the man had been clearing his driveway in Brockton after Saturday's snowstorm when the group approached him.

He told police 10 to 15 teens asked him if he needed help. When he said he didn't, he says the teens jumped him and hit him with a piece of wood.

The teens then ran off. Police did not find them.

The man declined medical treatment.

