Czechs open production of batteries based on nanotechnology

A new battery based on nanotechnology is on display during the official start of a battery production line in Prague, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The new battery developed by the HE3DA company is supposed to be be more efficient, long-lasting, cheaper, lighter and above all safer. It is designed to store energy from renewable electric sources and cooperate with smart grids. Next planned type will be suitable for electric cars. (Michal Kamaryt /CTK via AP)
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech company has opened a production line for batteries based on nanotechnology, using tiny parts invisible to human eyes. The batteries are touted as potentially more efficient, longer-lasting, cheaper, lighter and above all safer.
The automatic line will operate for several months to get all necessary certifications. Then, Prague-based company HE3DA said Monday it is ready to launch other lines in a new plant built in eastern Czech Republic, and at a factory in Slovakia.
Nanotechnology can increase the size and surface of batteries electrodes, making them sponge-like so that they can absorb more energy during charging and ultimately increasing the energy storage capacity.