FIFA ethics judges ban 2 Honduran officials for life

ZURICH (AP) — The FIFA ethics committee has banned two Honduras officials for life for taking bribes.

The judging chamber says former FIFA vice president Alfredo Hawit and Rafael Callejas, the Honduras state president from 1990-94, previously made guilty pleas to racketeering and wire-fraud conspiracy charges in the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation of corruption in international soccer.

Hawit also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Hawit was the interim president of North American soccer body CONCACAF when he was arrested in Zurich in December 2015.

Callejas was a member of FIFA's Marketing and TV committee when he was indicted by American prosecutors last year.

The FIFA ethics committee says both men took bribes from marketing companies linked to awarding commercial rights to World Cup qualifying matches.