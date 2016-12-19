France, Italy, Spain accused of delaying tougher auto tests

BRUSSELS (AP) — France, Italy and Spain have been accused of trying to slow down the introduction of tougher auto emissions tests despite knowing that the old ones were causing more pollution.

A draft report released Monday by a European Parliament probe said the three, among others, "acted on several occasions to delay the adoption process of the ... tests and to favor less stringent testing methods."

The investigating committee, launched after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, said the European Commission did not do enough to ensure that the tests were quickly improved to reflect real-world driving conditions.

Some states were also accused of failing to enforce a European ban on defeat devices even though they should have suspected the stealth software was being used to get around the emissions tests.