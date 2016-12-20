Taijimen members trying to push their way into Presidential Office to air grievances arrested

Taipei -- Four members of the Taijimen Qigong Academy (太極門氣功養生學會) were apprehended by Military Police as they tried to force their way into the Presidential Office, police said on Monday.



According to the Zhongzheng First Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department, a Taijimen member surnamed Hsieh on Sunday applied for a police permit to hold a rally from 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 on Ketagalan Boulevard. As a result, an estimated 5,000 Taijimen members demonstrated peacefully in front of the presidential office, chanting "Love Taiwan with your heart."



At 5:18 p.m.on Monday, about 30 Taijimen members broke away from the larger group at the intersection of Chongqing South Road and Guiyang Road, trying to force their way through the entrance to the presidential compound, police said.



Military police officers immediately detained the intruders, who were taken to the Zhongzheng First Precinct.



The reason for their actions has yet to be determined, the police said, adding that the four will be charged in accordance with the law.



The incident came in the wake of a 20-year-old tax case involving leader of Taijimen being reopened by the National Taxation Bureau of Taipei in early May.