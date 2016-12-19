Romania: Social Democrats sign protocol to form government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two parties in Romania have agreed to form a governing coalition but it's not clear who will lead it.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, which easily won Dec. 11 elections, has a suspended sentence for election fraud and by law cannot be prime minister. He says he will name the party's choice for premier on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats, winners of 221 seats in the 465-seat Parliament, agreed Monday to govern with the Alliance for Liberals and Democrats which has 29 seats.

President Klaus Iohannis will consult with political leaders this week before making his nomination.