Brazil challenges Canada for Bombardier state funding

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says it will challenge Canada at the World Trade Organization for allegedly channeling unfair state subsidies to the aerospace and transportation company Bombardier.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying the Canadian government's support to Bombardier is incompatible with WTO rules and affects its Brazilian competitor Embraer.

The South American country complains about a $2.5 billion investment made in 2016 by the province of Quebec to help the Montreal-based company.

Brazil also says Canada's federal government plans another investment in Bombardier to artificially reduce prices of its new C-Series airplanes.

In July, Canada's government said it was following trade rules in the case.