14 Russian clubs get transfer embargoes for missed payments

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Football Union has put transfer embargoes on 14 clubs from the country's top two divisions because of financial problems.

The RFU says the clubs have been banned from registering new players because they failed to make scheduled payments related to issues such as wages, transfers and tax bills.

Former Russian champion Rubin Kazan is the most prominent team targeted, with three other top league clubs affected — Amkar Perm, Krylya Sovetov Samara and FC Tom Tomsk. The 10 second-tier clubs include league leader Dynamo Moscow, plus the teams in second and third.

Many Russian teams have been struggling as tough economic conditions strain the state-run companies and regional governments which are their main sources of funding.