British Airways says will run holiday flights despite strike

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it can run its full holiday schedule on Christmas and Boxing Day even if a planned cabin crew strike goes ahead.

Chief Executive Alex Cruz said Monday that detailed contingency plans are in place so that flights can operate as normal.

He urged the Unite union to call off the planned strike. The dispute involves pay for staff members who have joined the airline in the last six years, and negotiations continue.

Britain also faces a postal strike and a railroad strike over the holiday period.