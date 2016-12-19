Coast Guard: Cruise ship captain dozed off before crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Coast Guard investigators say the captain of a passenger ship on a midnight party cruise this summer dozed off before crashing the vessel into a pier in Baltimore.

Citing a recently obtained report, The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2hitPZX) says about 400 people were on board the Spirit of Baltimore when it struck the pier at Henderson Wharf Marina Aug. 28.

Coast Guard investigators discovered the captain had worked three days on his own boat and was feeling tired when he fell asleep.

Investigators say the Spirit of Baltimore hit two other boats and caused about $100,000 in damage to the wharf.

Two passengers were hospitalized with chest and back pain.

Dan Leaman, general manager of Entertainment Cruises, said in a statement Sunday that the captain was suspended and fired.

___

