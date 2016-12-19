The Latest: Electoral College meets to formally elect Trump

Rex Teter, a member of the Electoral College, holds two days of delivered mail at his home in Pasadena, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. And you thought Election Day was in November. Electors are gathering in every state Dec, 19, to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House. Republican electors say they have been deluged with emails, phone calls and letters urging them not to support Trump. Many of the emails are part of coordinated campaigns. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In this image from video, Electoral College elector Brian Fairbrother looks through mail he has received in Shelby Township, Mich., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. And you thought Election Day was in November. Electors are gathering in every state Monday to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House. Republican electors say they have been deluged with emails, phone calls and letters urging them not to support Trump. Many of the emails are part of coordinated campaigns.(AP Photo/Mike Householder)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Electoral College meeting Monday to formally elect Donald Trump the nation's 45th president (all times EDT):
3:16 a.m.
Electors are gathering Monday in every state to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House.
Protests are planned Monday in state capitals, but they're unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump. An Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.6 million votes. But Trump is poised to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.
The AP tried to reach every elector and interviewed more than 330 of them. Despite the national group therapy session being conducted by some Democrats, only one Republican elector told the AP that he won't vote for Trump.