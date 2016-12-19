Lands' End goes high end, again, in its CEO hunt

NEW YORK (AP) — The casual clothing company Lands' End is naming the one-time chief executive of the high-end luggage maker Tumi as its next CEO.

It's the second time the Dodgeville, Wisconsin, company has reached into the luxury goods sector for a chief executive who might revive sales of its flannel and rugby shirts.

Federica Marchionni, who had been recruited from Dolce & Gabba, left Land's End in September after less than two years as sales continued to slump. The company lost money for all of 2016.

Jerome Griffith, named CEO by Lands' End on Monday, led Tumi, which was bought by Samsonite this year. Griffith spent time at clothing brands Esprit, J. Peterman Co. and Gap as well.

Shares of Lands' End Inc. are down 27 percent this year.