MOJ: investigation reopened to probe death of an Indonesian fisherman

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said Monday that in November prosecutors had reopened an investigation into the death of an Indonesian fisherman on a Taiwanese fishing vessel.



The MOJ said in a press release that Indonesian fishing worker Supriyanto died on board of the vessel on Aug 25, 2015, and the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office closed the books on the case on Nov 10 of the same year, ruling no external force was involved in the cause of his death.



However, a Control Yuan investigation found that situations surrounding Supriyanto’s death were suspicious as he could have been physically abused before he died. Therefore, the Control Yuan in October this year requested related authorities to reopen investigation into the migrant fisherman’s death.

The MOJ said the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office, which has the jurisdiction, has filed a new case to actively investigate the old case on Nov 17 this year.



As for media reports that the prosecution had not been able to find capable translators to properly examine the evidence, the MOJ said the prosecution has 16 freelance translators who are capable of translating the Indonesian language and will look for more talent to do translation jobs.

