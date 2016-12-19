Juventus defender Bonucci extends contract through 2021

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract at Juventus, keeping him at the Serie A club until 2021.

Bonucci joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and has made 291 appearances for the club — more than any other outfield player at Juventus in the past six years.

The 29-year-old Bonucci has won five Serie A titles with Juventus, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. He was also a key part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.

On Monday, Bonucci wrote on Twitter: "I have renewed until 2021! I chose the home where I became great among the greats. Only one objective: to continue winning!"

Bonucci's previous contract, signed in July 2015, expired in 2020.