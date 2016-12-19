5th test: India vs England Scoreboard

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the fifth test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. England, 1st Innings: 477

India, 1st Innings:

(Overnight 391-4)

Lokesh Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199

Parthiv Patel c Buttler b Ali 71

Cheteshwar Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16

Virat Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15

Karun Nair not out 303

Murali Vijay lbw b Dawson 29

Ravichandran Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67

Ravindra Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51

Umesh Yadav not out 1

Extras: (2b, 4lb, 1w) 7

Total: (for seven wickets, declared) 759

Overs: 190.4. Minutes: 832.

Did not bat: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-152, 2-181, 3-211, 4-372, 5-435, 6-616, 7-754.

Bowling: Stuart Broad 27-6-80-2, Jake Ball 23-2-93-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 41-1-190-1, Ben Stokes 20-2-76-1, Adil Rashid 29.4-1-153-1, Liam Dawson 43-4-129-2, Joe Root 2-0-12-0, Keaton Jennings 5-1-20-0.

England, 2nd Innings:

Alastair Cook not out 3

Keaton Jennings not out 9

Extras: 0

Total: (for zero wickets) 12

Overs: 5. Minutes: 16.

Still to bat: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 1-0-2-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-7-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Toss: Won by England.

