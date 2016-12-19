NIA holds '2016 Immigrants Day' festival to celebrate International Immigrants Day

Taipei -- In celebration of International Immigrants Day, the National Immigration Agency held the "2016 Immigration Day" festival at the Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park on December 17 at 2 pm. Taiwan is a nation of immigrants and the many foreigners that now call Taiwan home have helped transform the country into a multicultural and multi-ethnic society.

Many new immigrants and Taiwanese people alike came to the event, creating a joyous and fun atmosphere. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Minister of Ministry of the interior, Ye Jun-rong (葉俊榮), the director of National Immigration Agency He Rong-cun (何榮村) and Taipei Mayor, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also came to participate and give speeches during the event.

The Minister of Ministry of the interior, Ye Jun-rong said "Taiwan is an immigrant society with 510,000 new immigrants and 360,000 children of new immigrants. These people make Taiwan a more multicultural and vibrant society, we are one family, and should all gather together."

Ye stated his hope that the second generation will spread their mother tongue and culture in Taiwan. And the government will continue to provide training and assistance to allow them to visit to their hometowns and get to learn more about the lands of their ancestors so that they can bring their experiences and cultural heritage back to Taiwan.

"It's my pleasure to attend this event and experience the enthusiasm and passion. Over the past 20 years, the number of the new residents has increased greatly, because they came here for their careers or marriage. Thus, Taiwan has become more multicultural and has become a better country due to their help, so now I want to express my appreciation to all the new residents, Thank you all," President Tsai said.

New immigrants from 10 countries wearing traditional costumes, taught words and phrases in their native tongue, such as words used to get people to smile in front of the camera. For example in Taiwan people say "Tian" or (甜), Koreans say "Kimchi," and in Thailand they say "Yim-noi" or (ยิ้มหน่อย).

The event saw many brilliant performances by first and second generation immigrants, including Bali traditional Dance and Taiko drums from Yun Taiko (昀太鼓). New immigrants from across Taiwan set up 50 booths for international cuisine, games, DIY Crafts, cultural objects and clothing exhibitions. The activities facilitated a better understanding new immigrants through the sharing of their culture, cuisine, customs and way of life.