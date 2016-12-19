Despite close call, Aussies stick with same 12 for 2nd test

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Hours after Australia clung on for a 39-run win over Pakistan in a dramatic end Monday to the first cricket test, national selectors announced they'd be sticking with the same squad for the second test in Melbourne.

That means Nic Maddinson, who has scored 0, 1 and 4 in his first three test innings batting at No. 6, is likely to get another chance at test level.

Australia's overhaul of the test lineup last month after five straight test losses has been largely successful, with the team rebounding for a win over South Africa in Adelaide to finish that series 2-1 and then holding on to win the first of three tests against Pakistan.

Matt Renshaw, the 20-year-old opener, has improved with each innings and posted his first half century in Australia's first innings of 429 against Pakistan. Peter Handscomb, batting at No. 5, made a half century in the first innings and hit the winning run against South Africa on debut, and followed up with a century and an unbeaten 35 against Pakistan.

Maddinson has gone to the crease at difficult times in both matches, but will consider it a reprieve to retain his place in the squad after Shaun Marsh was kept on the sidelines by a lingering finger injury.

Australia bowled Pakistan out for 142 to establish a 287-run first innings lead in Brisbane, but didn't enforce the follow-on. Skipper Steve Smith declared at 202-5 in the second innings, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 490.

Pakistan made it to 449-8 before losing two wickets in five balls and finishing all out for 450 — the third-highest fourth innings in test history.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird all did a lot of work, and Smith speculated that the selectors would think about taking an allrounder into the second test in Melbourne starting Dec. 26 to take off some pressure.

"These players have performed extremely well in earning back-to-back test victories against South Africa and Pakistan and deserve the opportunity to stay together as a group to continue their development," Australia selector Trevor Hohns said. "We have the option to add to the squad depending on how the bowling unit pulls up after getting through a lot of overs in Brisbane and if we opt to go down that path then that is a decision we will make over the coming days."

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers.