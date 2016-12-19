Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli think tank says its survey has found Israelis are increasingly losing faith in their government and most public institutions.

The Israel Democracy Institute said Monday that the findings mirror the global trend of dissatisfaction and cynicism that helped propel Britain's exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trust in the Knesset, or parliament, fell to 26.5 percent from 35 percent last year. Similarly, trust in the government fell to 27 percent from 36 percent, and three quarters of respondents now feel their politicians are detached.

The survey interviewed 1,531 adults, broken down between Jewish and Arab respondents, last May. It had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points for the Jewish sample, and 6.6 points for its smaller Arab sample.