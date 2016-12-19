Woman who fled to Mexico with her baby now jailed in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman who had fled to Mexico with her 4-month-old son after being told she had to hand the child over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 25-year-old Elizabeth Morales has been booked into the Cochise County Jail and the child handed over to the DCS.

Morales was arrested Friday by Mexican authorities in Agua Prieta, Sonora.

She was wanted by the Cochise County Adult Probation Department for a probation warrant stemming from a narcotics possession charge.

Morales also was being sought by Tucson police for a failure-to-appear charge stemming from a burglary charge.

She gave birth to her son in August and was ordered by the Department of Child Safety to hand over the child but failed to do so.