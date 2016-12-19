President attends groundbreaking ceremony for Taoyuan’s social housing project

President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Taoyuan’s social housing construction, and stressed during her speech that the government’s policy to provide more affordable housing options for Taiwanese youth remains unchanged.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong and Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan to inaugurate the project.

In her speech, Tsai Ing-wen noted that Taoyuan is among the six major cities in Taiwan with the biggest youth population. And in order to fight for social justice and to improve the lives of Taiwan’s youth, Taoyuan is a perfect place to build social housing, and hopefully the project can serve as an exemplar for other cities.

The 8-year project when completed will provide apartments for about 200,000 households.

During her speech, Tsai was accidently hit on the head by a falling advertising board adhered to the rear of the stage, but was unharmed since it was made of lightweight polystyrene foam. The security was quick to respond to straighten up the board before Tsai quickly resumed her speech.