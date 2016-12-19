Junior high relay team sacrifices sure win to fulfill a classmate's dream

Taipei -- A junior high school relay team in Taichung City sacrificed a sure win during a school sports meet so that a special classmate could participate in the race.

"Thank you all,” said Yang Yu-ying, a senior at Taichung Municipal Li Ming Junior High School who suffers from cerebral palsy due to premature birth, after competing his first race ever. “It was really exciting and touching.”

Yang had always been the bench warmer of his class team during school sports meets since he was small and never expected to participate in any sports events. But this time it was a totally different experience because he was given the chance to compete.

Yang’s class has been a frequent winner of relay races, but the team sacrificed a sure win a recent sports meet to fulfill Yang’s dream of participating in a relay race. Master teacher Lin Sheng-lan decided to let Yang participate in their last sports meet at the school.

When Yang received the baton, his team was running in first place. As the last runner in the relay, Yang began to wiggle his body and feet very hard and tried his best as the whole class tagged along with him to cheer him on. When he crossed the finish line, teachers and students applauded him.

School President Chang Mei-feng gave Yang an award of “life fighter” after the race to encourage him to continue taking challenges bravely.