Nair approaches his double hundred as India gain lead

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Karun Nair and Ravichandran Ashwin added 147 runs for the sixth wicket as India reached 582-5 in 165 overs at tea on day four of the fifth cricket test against England in Chennai on Monday.

At the break, Nair was unbeaten on 195, approaching his maiden double hundred, while Ashwin was 54 not out, with the home side stretching its first innings lead to 105.

The 25-year-old Nair, playing just his third test, had batted superbly to bring up his 150 off 240 deliveries, including 16 fours and a six.

After lunch, he and Ashwin had continued grinding down the English attack in the hot Chennai sun, with India raising its 500 in the 144th over. Ashwin in particular took the attack to the visitors, hitting five fours and a six, as he reached his 10th test half-century off 116 balls.

His 147-run stand with Nair was raised off 180 balls.

Ashwin survived an lbw appeal off Keaton Jennings (0-12) in the session, successfully using DRS review to turn the umpire's decision.